Pomeranian Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes Pomeranians special: They’re playful, smart, and full of energy. And even though they’re small in size, they have big personalities. That’s why Royal Canin created breed-specific dog food that’s made especially for purebred Poms. Royal Canin Pomeranian Loaf in Sauce Adult wet dog food gives your adult Pomeranian the tailored nutrition he needs. This food is enriched with EPA and DHA to help support healthy bones and joint health. Plus, it helps promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. It delivers a balanced blend of fibers and digestible protein to help support healthy digestion and promote optimal stool quality. The highly palatable, soft, wet texture satisfies even the pickiest eaters and is a great addition to Pomeranian Adult dry dog food for mixed feeding options. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every Pomeranian’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our breed health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

Read more