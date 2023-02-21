Poodle Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Poodle Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 8 weeks to 10 months old

Exclusive kibble

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Poodle Puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.

Coat health

Coat condition is a reflection of the dog's state of health and overall well-being. Poodle Puppy with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and a precise protein content helps maintain the Poodle''s woolly coat and continuous hair growth.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Poodle Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3810 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 385 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 31.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.15%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)(min.) 0.06%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.39%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn, corn gluten meal, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), DL-methionine, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, cystine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old. Breed Health Nutrition Poodle Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, Royal Canin will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
6.6 lb (3 kg) 13 lb (6 kg) 26 lb (12 kg)
2 Months 5/8 cup (64 g) 1 cup (104 g) 1 5/8 cups (167 g)
3 Months 3/4 cup (72 g) 1 1/8 cups (119 g) 2 cups (196 g)
4 Months 3/4 cup (75 g) 1 1/4 cups (126 g) 2 1/8 cups (209 g)
5 Months 3/4 cup (76 g) 1 1/4 cups (127 g) 2 1/8 cups (213 g)
6 Months 5/8 cup (69 g) 1 1/4 cups (126 g) 2 1/8 cups (213 g)
7 Months 5/8 cup (62 g) 1 1/8 cups (114 g) 1 7/8 cups (192 g)
8 Months 1/2 cup (54 g) 1 cup (102 g) 1 3/4 cups (172 g)
9 Months 1/2 cup (54 g) 7/8 cup (91 g) 1 1/2 cups (154 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle puppy magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly intelligent and active little dogs with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Poodle dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle puppy. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Poodle is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

