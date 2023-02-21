Poodle Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle puppy magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly intelligent and active little dogs with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Poodle dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle puppy. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Poodle is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

