Pug Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug puppy magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Pug dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants including vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Pug is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Pug Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

