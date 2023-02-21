Pug Puppy Dry Dog Food

Pug Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Pug Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Pugs 8 weeks to 10 months old

Existing formats

2.5lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Pug puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy skin

Coat condition is a reflection of the dog's state of health and overall well-being. Pug Puppy helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A).

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Pug Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3763 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 369 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Vitamin A (min.) 19 600 IU/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Pug puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Pug Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
13 lb (6 kg) 18 lb (8 kg) 22 lb (10 kg)
2 Months 1 1/8 cups (105 g) 1 1/4 cups (127 g) 1 1/2 cups (149 g)
3 Months 1 1/4 cups (121 g) 1 1/2 cups (149 g) 1 3/4 cups (176 g)
4 Months 1 1/4 cups (128 g) 1 5/8 cups (158 g) 1 7/8 cups (187 g)
5 Months 1 1/4 cups (129 g) 1 5/8 cups (160 g) 1 7/8 cups (190 g)
6 Months 1 1/4 cups (128 g) 1 5/8 cups (159 g) 1 7/8 cups (189 g)
7 Months 1 1/8 cups (115 g) 1 1/2 cups (144 g) 1 3/4 cups (171 g)
8 Months 1 cup (103 g) 1 1/4 cups (129 g) 1 1/2 cups (153 g)
9 Months 7/8 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (115 g) 1 3/8 cups (136 g)
10 Months 7/8 cup (91 g) 1 1/8 cups (114 g) 1 3/8 cups (135 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug puppy magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Pug dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants including vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Pug is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Pug Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025