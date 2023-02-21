Puppy Loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Small dogs up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1 x 5.2oz
6 x 13.5oz
SUPPORTS GROWTH
Optimal energy levels support a puppy’s growth and development
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Vitamins C, E, Lutein and Taurine support a developing immune system. Beet pulp, fish oil and highly digestible proteins support a developing GI system
Appetite stimulation
Stimulates a puppy's appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.
CALORIE CONTENT This diet contains 1038 kcal ME/kg; 156 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.)8.2%, Crude Fat (min.)4.7%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.5%, Moisture (max.)78.5%.
INGREDIENTS Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION PUPPY loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
|Adult Target Weight
|Age of Puppy in Months
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Cans (grams)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 (325 g)
|1 (370 g)
|1 (385 g)
|1 (385 g)
|7/8 (350 g)
|7/8 (315 g)
|3/4 (280 g)
|3/4 (275 g)
|3/4 (275 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/8 (515 g)
|1 5/8 (605 g)
|1 5/8 (640 g)
|1 3/4 (650 g)
|1 5/8 (650 g)
|1 1/2 (585 g)
|1 3/8 (525 g)
|1 1/4 (470 g)
|1 1/4 (465 g)
|1 1/4 (460 g)
|33 lb (15 kg)
|1 3/4 (685 g)
|2 1/8 (805 g)
|2 1/4 (865 g)
|2 1/4 (880 g)
|2 1/4 (880 g)
|2 1/8 (820 g)
|2 (760 g)
|1 3/4 (695 g)
|1 5/8 (635 g)
|1 5/8 (625 g)
|1 5/8 (625 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/8 (825 g)
|2 5/8 (990 g)
|2 3/4 (1065 g)
|2 7/8 (1095 g)
|2 7/8 (1095 g)
|2 5/8 (1020 g)
|2 1/2 (950 g)
|2 1/4 (865 g)
|2 (790 g)
|2 (780 g)
|2 (775 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 1/4 (855 g)
|2 3/4 (1050 g)
|3 (1140 g)
|3 1/8 (1215 g)
|3 3/8 (1295 g)
|3 3/8 (1285 g)
|3 (1165 g)
|2 3/4 (1045 g)
|2 3/8 (935 g)
|2 3/8 (930 g)
|2 3/8 (920 g)
|2 3/8 (915 g)
|2 3/8 (915 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|2 (775 g)
|2 1/2 (965 g)
|2 7/8 (1100 g)
|3 3/8 (1300 g)
|3 7/8 (1480 g)
|3 7/8 (1485 g)
|3 5/8 (1380 g)
|3 3/8 (1285 g)
|3 (1170 g)
|2 3/4 (1065 g)
|2 3/4 (1055 g)
|2 3/4 (1050 g)
|2 3/4 (1050 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|2 1/8 (820 g)
|2 3/4 (1080 g)
|3 1/4 (1235 g)
|3 3/4 (1460 g)
|4 3/8 (1665 g)
|4 3/8 (1665 g)
|4 (1550 g)
|3 3/4 (1450 g)
|3 3/8 (1325 g)
|3 1/8 (1200 g)
|3 1/8 (1195 g)
|3 1/8 (1185 g)
|3 (1175 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|2 3/8 (905 g)
|3 1/8 (1195 g)
|3 1/2 (1355 g)
|4 1/4 (1615 g)
|4 3/4 (1835 g)
|4 3/4 (1840 g)
|4 1/2 (1725 g)
|4 1/4 (1615 g)
|3 7/8 (1505 g)
|3 5/8 (1415 g)
|3 1/2 (1325 g)
|3 3/8 (1315 g)
|3 3/8 (1300 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|2 5/8 (1020 g)
|3 1/2 (1340 g)
|3 7/8 (1485 g)
|4 5/8 (1765 g)
|5 1/4 (2005 g)
|5 1/4 (2010 g)
|5 1/4 (2000 g)
|4 7/8 (1865 g)
|4 1/2 (1745 g)
|4 1/8 (1595 g)
|3 3/4 (1450 g)
|3 3/4 (1440 g)
|3 3/4 (1430 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionist, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the precise diet for your dog’s special needs.