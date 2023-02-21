Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Small dogs up to 10 months old.

Quantity 1
Find a local retailer

Free Shipping

HEALTHY GROWTH

Optimal energy levels support a puppy’s growth and development.

NATURAL DEFENSE SUPPORT

Formulated with a complex of antioxidants to support a developing immune system. Beet pulp, fish oil and highly digestible proteins support a developing digestive system.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Stimulates a puppy's appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionist, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the precise diet for your dog’s special needs.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025