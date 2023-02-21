Puppy Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Small dogs up to 10 months old.
HEALTHY GROWTH
Optimal energy levels support a puppy’s growth and development.
NATURAL DEFENSE SUPPORT
Formulated with a complex of antioxidants to support a developing immune system. Beet pulp, fish oil and highly digestible proteins support a developing digestive system.
APPETITE STIMULATION
Stimulates a puppy's appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.
|Adult Target Weight
|Cans
|Age in months
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1
|1+1/4
|1+1/4
|1+1/2
|1+1/2
|1+1/4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1+1/4
|2+1/4
|2+1/2
|2+3/4
|2+3/4
|2+1/2
|2+1/4
|2
|2
|2
|22 lb (10 kg)
|2+1/4
|3 +1/2
|4 +1/4
|4 +1/2
|4 +1/2
|4 +1/2
|4
|3 +3/4
|3 +1/4
|3 +1/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionist, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the precise diet for your dog’s special needs.