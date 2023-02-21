Puppy Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
6 x 13.5oz
12 x 13.5oz
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, salmon, corn meal, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, pork plasma, guar gum, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, natural flavors, taurine, tricalcium phosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-Methionine, fish oil, cysteine, glycine, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min) 4%, Crude Fiber (max) 2%, Moisture (max) 76%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 1084 kcal ME/kg; 417 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN PUPPY Canine Health Nutrition is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
|Recommanded Daily feeding portion
|Age of Puppy in Months
|Target Adult Dog Weight
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (100 g)
|1/4 cup (115 g)
|1/4 cup (115 g)
|1/4 cup (115 g)
|1/4 cup (100 g)
|1/4 cup (85 g)
|1/4 cup (80 g)
|1/4 cup (80 g)
|1/4 cup (80 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (170 g)
|1/2 cup (190 g)
|1/2 cup (195 g)
|1/2 cup (195 g)
|3/8 cup (170 g)
|3/8 cup (140 g)
|3/8 cup (140 g)
|3/8 cup (140 g)
|3/8 cup (140 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (225 g)
|5/8 cup (250 g)
|5/8 cup (265 g)
|5/8 cup (265 g)
|5/8 cup (240 g)
|1/2 cup (215 g)
|1/2 cup (190 g)
|1/2 cup (190 g)
|1/2 cup (185 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (275 g)
|3/4 cup (310 g)
|7/8 cup (325 g)
|7/8 cup (325 g)
|3/4 cup (295 g)
|3/4 cup (265 g)
|5/8 cup (235 g)
|5/8 cup (235 g)
|5/8 cup (230 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (325 g)
|1 cup (370 g)
|1 cup (385 g)
|1 cup (385 g)
|7/8 cup (350 g)
|7/8 cup (315 g)
|3/4 cup (280 g)
|3/4 cup (275 g)
|3/4 cup (275 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (360 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (415 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (440 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (445 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (440 g)
|1 cup (395 g)
|7/8 cup (355 g)
|7/8 cup (315 g)
|3/4 cup (315 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 cup (395 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (465 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (490 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (500 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (495 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (445 g)
|1 cup (400 g)
|7/8 cup (355 g)
|7/8 cup (350 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 + 1/8 cups (435 g)
|1 + 3/8 cups (510 g)
|1 + 3/8 cups (540 g)
|1 + 3/8 cups (550 g)
|1 + 3/8 cups (545 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (495 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (440 g)
|1 cup (395 g)
|1 cup (390 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 + 3/8 cups (515 g)
|1 + 5/8 cups (605 g)
|1 + 5/8 cups (640 g)
|1 + 3/4 cups (650 g)
|1 + 5/8 cups (650 g)
|1 + 1/2 cups (585 g)
|1 + 3/8 cups (525 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (470 g)
|1 + 1/4 cups (465 g)