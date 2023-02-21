PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Rottweiler puppy magnificent is in the details. Rottweilers are very active and playful puppies that grow into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy muscle development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Rottweiler Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Rottweiler puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Rottweiler puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your giant breed’s strong and broad jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Precise levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus, and added L-carnitine help muscles and bones grow big and strong. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Rottweiler is over 18 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

