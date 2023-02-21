Rottweiler Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Rottweiler Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Rottweilers 8 weeks to 18 months old
Existing formats
30lb
Exclusive kibble: special molossoid jaw
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Rottweiler puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Rottweiler Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muscle & bone development
The Rottweiler puppy has a long growth period that requires a precise level of energy to maintain a healthy weight. Rottweiler Puppy helps support muscle and bone development with optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|88 lb (40 kg)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|2 Months
|3 cups (293 g)
|3 1/8 cups (304 g)
|3 5/8 cups (357 g)
|3 Months
|3 7/8 cups (380 g)
|4 1/8 cups (400 g)
|4 1/2 cups (444 g)
|4 Months
|4 1/4 cups (418 g)
|4 1/2 cups (442 g)
|4 7/8 cups (484 g)
|6 Months
|5 5/8 cups (548 g)
|6 1/8 cups (598 g)
|6 5/8 cups (647 g)
|8 Months
|5 5/8 cups (556 g)
|6 1/2 cups (644 g)
|7 1/8 cups (699 g)
|10 Months
|5 1/4 cups (520 g)
|6 1/8 cups (602 g)
|6 3/4 cups (659 g)
|12 Months
|4 5/8 cups (458 g)
|5 1/8 cups (502 g)
|5 7/8 cups (577 g)
|14 Months
|4 5/8 cups (449 g)
|5 cups (493 g)
|5 1/2 cups (537 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Rottweiler puppy magnificent is in the details. Rottweilers are very active and playful puppies that grow into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy muscle development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Rottweiler Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Rottweiler puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Rottweiler puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your giant breed’s strong and broad jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Precise levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus, and added L-carnitine help muscles and bones grow big and strong. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Rottweiler is over 18 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.