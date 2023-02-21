Shih Tzu Loaf In Sauce Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu magnificent is in the details. Also known as a Chrysanthemum dog, Shih Tzus are big-eyed, fluffy show dogs ready to win anyone over. These pampered pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, that helps promote a healthy skin and coat, and that helps support cardiac health. Royal Canin Shih Tzu Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture that’s easy for your Shih Tzu to eat. EPA and DHA from fish oil promote healthy skin and optimal coat beauty. And to support your Shih Tzu’s cardiac health, nutrients like sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine help keep their hearts healthy and strong. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your lovable lap dog.

Read more