Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Shih Tzus 10 months and older
Sizes available
10lb
2.5lb
SKIN SUPPORT
Promotes healthy skin and coat with an exclusive complex of nutrients including EPA, DHA, and vitamin A
COAT HEALTH
A combination of omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, and biotin maintains a healthy coat
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics help promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape is designed for a small breed’s short muzzle and underbite
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|1 cup (87 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 1/8 cups (104 g)
|1 1/4 cups (118 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (101 g)
|1 1/4 cups (117 g)
|1 1/2 cups (133 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu magnificent is in the details. Also known as a Chrysanthemum dog, Shih Tzus are big-eyed, fluffy show dogs ready to win anyone over. These pampered pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, helps keep their long coats shiny and soft, and aids digestion to reduce stool odor. Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and biotin give long coats softness and shine. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help reduce stool volume. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your lovable lap dog.