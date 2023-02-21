SKIN & COAT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS
Supplements for dog
Recommended for adult dogs to promote skin and coat health.
Royal Canin Skin & Coat Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to help your dog maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They contain Omega-6 fatty acids (GLA) and Zinc to help keep the skin hydrated and promote a healthy, glossy coat. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, are added to promote healthy skin, while a blend of B-vitamins helps maintain the skin barrier. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.
GLOSSY COAT
Omega-6 fatty acids (GLA) and Zinc help keep the skin hydrated and promote good coat quality
SKIN SUPPORT
Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) promote healthy skin
VITAMIN BLEND
Contains a blend of B-Vitamins to help maintain the skin barrier
THE PERFECT COMPLEMENT
Designed to complement any Royal Canin diet formulated for healthy pets
DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS
Royal Canin Soft Chew Supplements are developed by veterinarians to help support your pet's health from the inside out