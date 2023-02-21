Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

SKIN & COAT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

SKIN & COAT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

Supplements for dog

Recommended for adult dogs to promote skin and coat health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Skin & Coat Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to help your dog maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They contain Omega-6 fatty acids (GLA) and Zinc to help keep the skin hydrated and promote a healthy, glossy coat. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, are added to promote healthy skin, while a blend of B-vitamins helps maintain the skin barrier. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.

BENEFITS

GLOSSY COAT

Omega-6 fatty acids (GLA) and Zinc help keep the skin hydrated and promote good coat quality

SKIN SUPPORT

Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) promote healthy skin

VITAMIN BLEND

Contains a blend of B-Vitamins to help maintain the skin barrier

THE PERFECT COMPLEMENT

Designed to complement any Royal Canin diet formulated for healthy pets

DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS

Royal Canin Soft Chew Supplements are developed by veterinarians to help support your pet's health from the inside out

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION