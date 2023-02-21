SKIN & COAT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

Royal Canin Skin & Coat Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to help your dog maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They contain Omega-6 fatty acids (GLA) and Zinc to help keep the skin hydrated and promote a healthy, glossy coat. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, are added to promote healthy skin, while a blend of B-vitamins helps maintain the skin barrier. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.