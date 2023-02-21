PRODUCT DETAILS

Your small dog has some big nutritional needs. That’s because small breed dogs actually have higher energy requirements than big dogs. Not only that, these mini pooches have unique traits—and are pretty picky when it comes to what’s put in their bowl. Royal Canin Small Adult dry dog food is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of small breed adult dogs, as they actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help your dog maintain a healthy weight. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Plus, enhanced palatability helps satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ and Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

