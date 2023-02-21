Small Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Adult dry dog food (formerly Mini Adult) is precise nutrition specifically made for small dogs 10 months to 8 years old weighing 9–22 lbs.

Existing formats

14lb

2.5lb

Adapted energy

Helps maintain a healthy weight in small dogs by meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.

Coat condition

Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.

Enhanced palatability

Satisfies the fussy appetite of small dogs with a special formulation and exclusive flavors.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3744 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 359 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and Balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (from 9 to 22 lb.) - Over 10 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Small Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 3/8 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 1/2 cup (53 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 5/8 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (72 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (68 g) 7/8 cup (78 g) 7/8 cup (89 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (105 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (106 g) 1 1/4 cups (120 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (103 g) 1 1/4 cups (119 g) 1 3/8 cups (135 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (114 g) 1 3/8 cups (132 g) 1 1/2 cups (149 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 1/4 cups (124 g) 1 1/2 cups (144 g) 1 3/4 cups (163 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 3/8 cups (134 g) 1 5/8 cups (155 g) 1 7/8 cups (177 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your small dog has some big nutritional needs. That’s because small breed dogs actually have higher energy requirements than big dogs. Not only that, these mini pooches have unique traits—and are pretty picky when it comes to what’s put in their bowl. Royal Canin Small Adult dry dog food is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of small breed adult dogs, as they actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help your dog maintain a healthy weight. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Plus, enhanced palatability helps satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ and Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

