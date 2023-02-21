Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Small Dental Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for small adult dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar

PROVEN RESULTS

29% less tartar formation in 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.

FOR DOGS PRONE TO DENTAL SENSITIVITIES

Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.

PRECISE FORMULA

Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as he chews. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar buildup with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your small dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 29% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.

