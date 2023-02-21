Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Dry dog food formulated for small dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lbs. with a sensitive stomach

Existing formats

3.5lb

17lb

How else can you help your dog?

If your dog has a sensitive digestive system, avoid feeding him human foods or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Digestive Health

A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 4044 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 485 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, taurine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs up to 22 lb. (10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with digestive sensitivity.
Canine Care Nutrition Small Digestive Care is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2 lb (1 kg) 1/8 cup (22 g) 1/4 cup (26 g) 1/4 cup (29 g)
4 lb (2 kg) 1/4 cup (37 g) 3/8 cup (43 g) 3/8 cup (49 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (51 g) 1/2 cup (59 g) 1/2 cup (67 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1/2 cup (63 g) 5/8 cup (73 g) 3/4 cup (83 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 5/8 cup (74 g) 3/4 cup (86 g) 7/8 cup (98 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 3/4 cup (85 g) 7/8 cup (99 g) 7/8 cup (112 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 3/4 cup (96 g) 7/8 cup (111 g) 1 cup (126 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 7/8 cup (106 g) 1 cup (123 g) 1 1/8 cups (139 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 cup (116 g) 1 1/8 cups (134 g) 1 1/4 cups (152 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 cup (125 g) 1 1/4 cups (145 g) 1 3/8 cups (165 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Small Digestive Care dry dog food (formerly Mini Special) is tailored nutrition to support your small adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This diet is specially formulated with a blend of prebiotics and fibers to support healthy digestion. In fact, 92% of small dogs fed Digestive Care had optimal stool quality, a clear sign of positive digestion health.

