Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Dry dog food formulated for small dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lbs. with a sensitive stomach
Existing formats
3.5lb
17lb
How else can you help your dog?
If your dog has a sensitive digestive system, avoid feeding him human foods or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Digestive Health
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2 lb (1 kg)
|1/8 cup (22 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|1/4 cup (29 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (37 g)
|3/8 cup (43 g)
|3/8 cup (49 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (51 g)
|1/2 cup (59 g)
|1/2 cup (67 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (63 g)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|3/4 cup (83 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (74 g)
|3/4 cup (86 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (85 g)
|7/8 cup (99 g)
|7/8 cup (112 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|3/4 cup (96 g)
|7/8 cup (111 g)
|1 cup (126 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|7/8 cup (106 g)
|1 cup (123 g)
|1 1/8 cups (139 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 cup (116 g)
|1 1/8 cups (134 g)
|1 1/4 cups (152 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 cup (125 g)
|1 1/4 cups (145 g)
|1 3/8 cups (165 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Small Digestive Care dry dog food (formerly Mini Special) is tailored nutrition to support your small adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This diet is specially formulated with a blend of prebiotics and fibers to support healthy digestion. In fact, 92% of small dogs fed Digestive Care had optimal stool quality, a clear sign of positive digestion health.