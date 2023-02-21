Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Small Indoor Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Indoor Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for small dogs 10 months to 8 years old weighing 9–22 lb.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY

SMALL INDOOR ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

IDEAL BODY CONDITION

Formulated with an adapted calorie content to help maintain ideal body condition of small breed dogs who have reduced energy needs when living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-carnitine.

COAT CONDITION

Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Small indoor dogs enjoying a calm, quiet life have unique nutritional needs. With less exercise than their more active counterparts, lower activity levels can impact their weight. It takes a targeted science-based diet to give them the nutrition their lifestyle requires. Royal Canin Small Indoor Adult dry dog food (formally called Indoor Life Adult) is tailored to support your small dog’s quiet lifestyle. It’s formulated with just the right amount of calories to give them the energy they need to help maintain a healthy weight and optimal body condition. Precise levels of fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins decrease the amount of stool and its less-than-desirable smell. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And Royal Canin Small Indoor Senior dry dog food can help keep them happy and healthy in their later years.

