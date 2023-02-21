Small Indoor Adult Dry Dog Food

Small Indoor Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Indoor Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for small dogs 10 months to 8 years old weighing 9–22 lb

Sizes available

1.14kg

Find a retailer

OPTIMAL STOOL

Highly digestible proteins promote digestive health while decreasing stool amount and dog stool odor

ADAPTED CALORIE CONTENT

An appropriate calorie level helps maintain a healthy weight and meets the low-energy needs of low-activity indoor dogs

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Optimal levels of EPA and DHA support skin and a healthy dog coat

Calorie content: This diet contains 3609 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Small indoor dogs enjoying a calm, quiet life have unique nutritional needs. With less exercise than their more active counterparts, lower activity levels can impact their weight. It takes a targeted science-based diet to give them the nutrition their lifestyle requires. Royal Canin Small Indoor Adult dry dog food (formally called Indoor Life Adult) is tailored to support your small dog’s quiet lifestyle. It’s formulated with just the right amount of calories to give them the energy they need to help maintain a healthy weight and optimal body condition. Precise levels of fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins decrease the amount of stool and its less-than-desirable smell. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And Royal Canin Small Indoor Senior dry dog food can help keep them happy and healthy in their later years.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025