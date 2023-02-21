Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for small dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

3lb

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

HEALTHY SKIN

91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding

COAT MAINTENANCE

Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat

MIX WITH WET FOOD

Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch

SKIN SUPPORT

Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish dry skin and promote a healthy coat

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Small Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Mini Sensitive Skin Care) is tailored nutrition to support your small adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025