Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for small dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
3lb
HEALTHY SKIN
91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding
COAT MAINTENANCE
Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat
MIX WITH WET FOOD
Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch
SKIN SUPPORT
Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish dry skin and promote a healthy coat
|Adult Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|5 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 Cup (53 g)
|1/2 Cup (59 g)
|5/8 Cup (65 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 Cup (68 g)
|3/4 Cup (76 g)
|3/4 Cup (83 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 Cup (82 g)
|7/8 Cup (91 g)
|7/8 Cup (100 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 Cup (95 g)
|1 Cup (105 g)
|1 1/8 Cups (116 g)
|14 lb (6 kg)
|1 Cup (113 g)
|1 1/8 Cups (125 g)
|1 1/4 Cups (138 g)
|16 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 Cups (124 g)
|1 1/4 Cups (138 g)
|1 3/8 Cups (152 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 Cups (135 g)
|1 3/8 Cups (151 g)
|1 1/2 Cups (166 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 Cups (146 g)
|1 1/2 Cups (163 g)
|1 5/8 Cups (179 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 Cups (157 g)
|1 5/8 Cups (174 g)
|1 3/4 Cups (192 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Small Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Mini Sensitive Skin Care) is tailored nutrition to support your small adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.