Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Helps limit weight gain
Helps dogs feel full with an optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibers
Wet dog food formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight
Provides complete and balanced nutrition in a soft dog food formula
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 + 1/2 cans (240 g)
|2 cans (308 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (357 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (352 g)
|3 cans (452 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (880 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|4 cans (591 g)
|5 cans (760 g)
|5 + 3/4 cans (880 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|6 + 3/8 cans (994 g)
|8 + 1/2 cans (1278 g)
|9 + 3/4 cans (1480 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|9 cans (1348 g)
|11 + 1/2 cans (1732 g)
|13 + 1/4 cans (2006 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|11 + 1/4 cans (1672 g)
|14 + 1/4 cans (2149 g)
|16 + 1/2 cans (2489 g)
Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.