Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

1 x 5.2oz

24 x 5.2oz

What is the right portion?
Helps limit weight gain

Helps dogs feel full with an optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibers

ALL SIZES

Wet dog food formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Provides complete and balanced nutrition in a soft dog food formula

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.

