Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Weight Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Helps manage healthy weight in combination with regular exercise.

SATISFIES HUNGER

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed. 

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.

