Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Weight Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Helps manage healthy weight in combination with regular exercise
SATISFIES HUNGER
A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger
Calorie content: This diet contains 684 kcal ME/kg; 263 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.1%, Crude Fat (max.) 3.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, chicken, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, carob bean gum, natural flavors, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, pork plasma, taurine, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Weight Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to help your adult dog maintain a healthy weight. This complete and balanced nutrition is low in fat to provide weight control in dogs with a tendency to gain weight. Pair with Royal Canin Weight Care dry dog food to satisfy your big eater and give them a little variety now and then.