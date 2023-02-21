West Highland White Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred West Highland White Terriers 10 months and older

Sizes available

10lb

COAT HEALTH

Maintains a Westie’s unique double-layer coat with specific amino acids and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids for coat care

SKIN SUPPORT

Helps provide skin care by reinforcing the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin and coat

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Exceptional aromas and flavors satisfy picky eaters

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Unique kibble shape helps White Terriers easily pick up and chew their food

Calorie content: This diet contains 3730 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 339 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.3%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, brown rice, pork meal, wheat, natural flavors, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, flaxseed, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, monocalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (107 g) 1 3/8 cups (122 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (104 g) 1 3/8 cups (120 g) 1 1/2 cups (136 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (115 g) 1 1/2 cups (133 g) 1 5/8 cups (151 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 3/8 cups (125 g) 1 5/8 cups (145 g) 1 3/4 cups (165 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 1/2 cups (136 g) 1 3/4 cups (157 g) 2 cups (178 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your small breed West Highland White Terrier magnificent is in the details. With their white double-layer coat and compact body, Westies are strong little working dogs with exceptionally large teeth for their size. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain their unique coat, support skin health, and appease their finicky appetites. Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Westie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your West Highland Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Westie’s blunt, gradually tapering muzzle and large teeth, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to help protect their delicate skin and maintain a gleaming white, short coat. And a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors is sure to please even a picky eater.

