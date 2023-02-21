West Highland White Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred West Highland White Terriers 10 months and older
Sizes available
10lb
COAT HEALTH
Maintains a Westie’s unique double-layer coat with specific amino acids and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids for coat care
SKIN SUPPORT
Helps provide skin care by reinforcing the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin and coat
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Exceptional aromas and flavors satisfy picky eaters
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape helps White Terriers easily pick up and chew their food
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (92 g)
|1 1/8 cups (107 g)
|1 3/8 cups (122 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (104 g)
|1 3/8 cups (120 g)
|1 1/2 cups (136 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (115 g)
|1 1/2 cups (133 g)
|1 5/8 cups (151 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (125 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
|1 3/4 cups (165 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (136 g)
|1 3/4 cups (157 g)
|2 cups (178 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your small breed West Highland White Terrier magnificent is in the details. With their white double-layer coat and compact body, Westies are strong little working dogs with exceptionally large teeth for their size. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain their unique coat, support skin health, and appease their finicky appetites. Royal Canin West Highland White Terrier dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Westie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your West Highland Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Westie’s blunt, gradually tapering muzzle and large teeth, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to help protect their delicate skin and maintain a gleaming white, short coat. And a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors is sure to please even a picky eater.