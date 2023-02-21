X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs 8–12 years old weighing up to 8 lb
Sizes available
2.5lb
MAINTAINS VITALITY
A blend of antioxidants for dogs fights the first signs of aging to maintain vitality for a long, active life
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
Optimal levels of EPA and DHA support skin health and a healthy dog coat
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and dietary fibers help promote dog digestive health
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Palatable mature x-small breed dry dog food kibble is adapted for miniature jaws
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (27 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (87 g)
|11.0 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogs—and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. They’re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dog’s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.