Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed senior dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 8 lb.

HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT

Developed to support healthy aging in very small breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants.

HEALTHY TRANSIT

Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of various fibers help to regulate and ease intestinal transit.

HEALTHY HEART

Formulated with key nutrients and antioxidants to help maintain the heart health of very small dogs.

VERY PALATABLE & VERY SMALL KIBBLE

This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8 lb. This exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.

PRODUCT DETAILS

After they reach 12, extra-small senior dogs have unique nutritional needs. Their tiny jaws, sensitive digestive systems, and aging heart can benefit from a targeted size-specific diet. They’re also even more picky about the food they eat in their senior years. Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your extra-small senior dog’s health. Its formula helps small breed dogs maintain their vitality as they get older. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart health. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it softer and easy for your senior dog’s tiny jaws to pick up, chew, and eat. For a variety in texture, give your senior dog Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

