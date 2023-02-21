XSMALL Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin X-Small Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of no more than 8 lbs.

Sizes available

14lb

3lb

HEALTHY ENERGY

Meets the high energy needs of small breed dogs during their short, intense growth period

IMMUNE SUPPORT

An exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins promotes healthy development of immune systems

BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA

OPTIMAL STOOL

