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HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsX-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food
X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food

X-Small Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 8 lb/4 kg) - Up to 10 months old

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Size: 3 lb
$8.00/lb
$4.71/lb
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Quantity

$23.99/ $8.00/lb
$22.79
/ $7.60/lb
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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Serve up the targeted nutrition your puppy deserves with Royal Canin(R) Size Health Nutrition X-Small Breed Dry Puppy Food. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your puppy dry food. This formula was created for puppies from 2 to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of no more than 8 lbs. This extra-small breed puppy food formula has a crunchy dog kibble texture your puppy will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced dry extra-small dog food provides the nutrition to support your puppy's growth and development. DHA and omega-3 fatty acid help with your puppy's brain development, while proteins, minerals and vitamins support a puppy's high energy needs during growth. Antioxidants such as Vitamins E and C help with immune support, and a combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promotes healthy digestion. Promote your puppy's overall wellness with every Royal Canin X-Small Breed Dry Puppy Food serving.

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BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS