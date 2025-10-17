Serve up the targeted nutrition your puppy deserves with Royal Canin(R) Size Health Nutrition X-Small Breed Dry Puppy Food. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your puppy dry food. This formula was created for puppies from 2 to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of no more than 8 lbs. This extra-small breed puppy food formula has a crunchy dog kibble texture your puppy will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced dry extra-small dog food provides the nutrition to support your puppy's growth and development. DHA and omega-3 fatty acid help with your puppy's brain development, while proteins, minerals and vitamins support a puppy's high energy needs during growth. Antioxidants such as Vitamins E and C help with immune support, and a combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promotes healthy digestion. Promote your puppy's overall wellness with every Royal Canin X-Small Breed Dry Puppy Food serving.