X-Small Puppy Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 8 lb/4 kg) - Up to 10 months old
1 x 3oz
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Strong Immune System
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, vegetable oil, pork plasma, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], natural flavors, glycine, sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)6.5%, Crude Fat (min.)4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.9%, Moisture (max.)80.9%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)88 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 941 kcal ME/kg; 80 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® X-SMALL PUPPY thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).