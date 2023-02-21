Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
TAILOR-MADE KIBBLE EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Yorkshire Terrier. This formula helps reduce tartar formation by encouraging the dog to chew.
COAT HEALTH
The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITE
With an extremely fussy appetite, Yorkshire Terriers benefit from a very palatable food. This formula helps satisfy the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
EARLY AGING SUPPORT
The Yorkshire Terrier is known to have a long life expectancy. This formula supplies a selection of targeted nutrients including Vitamin C, EPA and DHA to help maintain vitality as the Yorkshire Terrier faces first signs of aging.
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food can help give your adult Yorkie the tailored, complete, and balanced nutrition he needs. A Yorkshire Terrier’s coat is unique, as it grows in continuous single strands, which is why Royal Canin delivers biotin and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to help keep your Yorkshire Terrier beautifully soft and luxurious. With targeted nutrients including vitamin C, EPA, and DHA, this dry dog food helps support your small breed dog’s vitality as he faces the first signs of aging. Plus, the small kibble shape and size help reduce tartar formation by encouraging him to chew.