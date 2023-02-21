Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food

Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Existing formats

10lb

2.5lb

Find a retailer

TAILOR-MADE KIBBLE EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Yorkshire Terrier. This formula helps reduce tartar formation by encouraging the dog to chew.

COAT HEALTH

The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.

SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITE

With an extremely fussy appetite, Yorkshire Terriers benefit from a very palatable food. This formula helps satisfy the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.

EARLY AGING SUPPORT

The Yorkshire Terrier is known to have a long life expectancy. This formula supplies a selection of targeted nutrients including Vitamin C, EPA and DHA to help maintain vitality as the Yorkshire Terrier faces first signs of aging.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3774 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 336 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 25.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.39%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.39%, Biotin* (min.) 1.54 mg/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 375 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Yorkshire Terriers - Over 10 months old.
BREED HEALTH NUTRITION YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food can help give your adult Yorkie the tailored, complete, and balanced nutrition he needs. A Yorkshire Terrier’s coat is unique, as it grows in continuous single strands, which is why Royal Canin delivers biotin and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to help keep your Yorkshire Terrier beautifully soft and luxurious. With targeted nutrients including vitamin C, EPA, and DHA, this dry dog food helps support your small breed dog’s vitality as he faces the first signs of aging. Plus, the small kibble shape and size help reduce tartar formation by encouraging him to chew.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025