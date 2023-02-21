Canine Gastrointestinal
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy content, 13% more than Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie dry, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3919 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 396 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.19%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.25%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brown rice, corn, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, egg product, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
