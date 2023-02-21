Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Gastrointestinal

Canine Gastrointestinal

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

Sizes available

8.8lb

22lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

HIGH CALORIE CONTENT

Allows dogs to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need because of the adult dog food’s high calorie content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps satisfy decreased appetites with highly palatable dog kibble

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025