Canine Gastrointestinal
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
HIGH ENERGY
High energy content, 14% more than Canine Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie dry, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Chicken by-product meal, brown rice, corn, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, egg product, corn protein meal, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, salt, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium aluminosilicate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)23.0%, Crude Fat (min.)18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.7%, Moisture (max.)10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.24%, Potassium (min.)0.54%, Sodium (min.)0.25%, Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3902 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 394 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.