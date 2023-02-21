Canine Hepatic
Dry food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
26.4lb
7.7lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins help support healthy liver function.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3761 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 323 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Copper (max.) 6 mg/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 230 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, corn, brown rice, soy protein isolate, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
