Canine Hepatic

Dry food for Dog

Canine Hepatic is a highly palatable and digestible dog food, restricted in copper content, and formulated with nutrients essential to support liver function.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MINIMIZES COPPER ACCUMULATION

Low level of copper helps minimize its accumulation in a dog’s liver cells, and essential nutrients promote liver health

SMALLER MEALS

High energy density helps reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load

LIVER SUPPORT

Royal Canin Hepatic Dry Dog Food helps support healthy liver function in adult dogs with adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins

