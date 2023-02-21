Canine Hepatic
Dry food for Dog
Canine Hepatic is a highly palatable and digestible dog food, restricted in copper content, and formulated with nutrients essential to support liver function.
Sizes available
7.7lb
26.4lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MINIMIZES COPPER ACCUMULATION
Low level of copper helps minimize its accumulation in a dog’s liver cells, and essential nutrients promote liver health
SMALLER MEALS
High energy density helps reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load
LIVER SUPPORT
Royal Canin Hepatic Dry Dog Food helps support healthy liver function in adult dogs with adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins
Ingredient: Brewers rice, corn, brown rice, soy protein isolate, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Copper (max.) 6 mg/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 230 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3761 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 323 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).