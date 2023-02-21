Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
24.2lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content, 9.6 % less than Canine Hydrolyzed Protein HP dry, to help maintain ideal weight.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Moderate phosphorus
A restricted phosphorus intake is key to help support renal health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3488 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 307 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.84%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, calcium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.