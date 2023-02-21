Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities that have a tendency to be overweight
Sizes available
7.7lb
24.2lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DOGS WITH FOOD SENSITIVITIES
Veterinary-exclusive dry dog food made with hydrolyzed protein for adult dogs with food sensitivities that have a tendency to be overweight
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Moderate calorie content helps low-activity dogs maintain a healthy weight
SKIN & GI SUPPORT
Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods
KIDNEY HEALTH
Specific phosphorus levels for healthy kidneys help maintain renal health