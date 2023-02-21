Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie

Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Hydrolyzed Protein Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs with food sensitivities that have a tendency to be overweight

Sizes available

7.7lb

24.2lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DOGS WITH FOOD SENSITIVITIES

Veterinary-exclusive dry dog food made with hydrolyzed protein for adult dogs with food sensitivities that have a tendency to be overweight

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Moderate calorie content helps low-activity dogs maintain a healthy weight

SKIN & GI SUPPORT

Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods

KIDNEY HEALTH

Specific phosphorus levels for healthy kidneys help maintain renal health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025