Canine Renal Support E loaf
Wet food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1553 kcal ME/kg; 598 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 4.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 68.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.15%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, brewers rice, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, corn flour, vegetable oil, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, potassium citrate, carob bean gum, calcium carbonate, guar gum, taurine, carrageenan, dried plain beet pulp, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, magnesium oxide, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), citric acid.