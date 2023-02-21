Canine Satiety® Support Weight Management
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach that helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2887 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 214 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (max.) 11.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 14.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 18.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 1425 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Powdered cellulose, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, wheat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, fish oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, DL-methionine, L-lysine, salt, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
