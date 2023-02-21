Canine Selected Protein PR
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
25lb
17.6lb
7.7lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by potato, rabbit and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Natural preservative
Naturally preserved to ensure freshness and quality.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3526 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 289 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min) 0.12%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.3%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Potato, rabbit meal, coconut oil, hydrolyzed soy protein, potato protein, natural flavors, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, salt, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.