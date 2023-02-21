Canine Urinary SO®

Canine Urinary SO®

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

17.6lb

25.3lb

6.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.



Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3741 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.08%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Calcium (max.) 0.75%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice flour, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, salt, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tryptophan, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

