Canine Urinary SO® Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 1242 kcal ME/kg; 478 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 73.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken by-products, pork by-products, corn grits, corn starch, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, salt, monocalcium phosphate, natural flavors, guar gum, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, fish oil, taurine, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [vitamin E supplement, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).

