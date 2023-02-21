Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy

Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Existing formats

1 x 12.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content, 10% less than Canine Urinary SO thin slices in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 795 kcal ME/kg; 282 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, wheat flour, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, pork plasma, salt, natural flavors, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite].

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025