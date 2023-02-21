Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
1 x 12.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS PREVENT STONES
Specialized adult dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Low calorie dog food (12% less than Royal Canin Urinary SO Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Dog Food) for ideal weight maintenance
BLADDER HEALTH
RSS methodology for dog bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health
Calorie Content: This diet contains 795 kcal ME/kg; 282 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, wheat flour, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, pork plasma, salt, natural flavors, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite].