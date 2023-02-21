Canine Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns

Sizes available

1 x 12.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS PREVENT STONES

Specialized adult dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Low calorie dog food (12% less than Royal Canin Urinary SO Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Dog Food) for ideal weight maintenance

BLADDER HEALTH

RSS methodology for dog bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

