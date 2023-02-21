Canine Urinary SO® Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Existing formats
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
Dental health
Contains nutrients to support oral health.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3727 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 358 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.0%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, salt, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.