Canine Gastrointestinal High Fiber
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal High Fiber is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
8.8lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH FIBER LEVELS
Formulated with high levels of dietary fiber to promote dog digestive health and to help dogs with certain GI sensitivities
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Fiber Response provides appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite high-fiber content
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, corn, wheat, pea fiber, natural flavors, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 12.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.19%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.22%, Vitamin E (min.) 300 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 210 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3373 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).