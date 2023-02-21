Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Gastrointestinal High Fiber

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal High Fiber is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

Sizes available

8.8lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HIGH FIBER LEVELS

Formulated with high levels of dietary fiber to promote dog digestive health and to help dogs with certain GI sensitivities

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Fiber Response provides appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite high-fiber content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

