Gastrointestinal High Fiber Loaf In Sauce Wet Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
24 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH FIBER
A fiber-rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.
ADEQUATE ENERGY
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, corn meal, salmon meal, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, brown rice, calcium carbonate, natural flavors, potassium citrate, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium aluminosilicate, salt, carrageenan, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glycine, hydrolyzed yeast, citric acid, sodium carbonate, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)3.96%, Crude Fat (min.)1.21%, Crude Fiber (min.)1.3%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%, Moisture (max.)78.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.07%, Potassium (min.)0.14%, Sodium (min.)0.14%, Vitamin E (min.)95 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)52 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 852 kcal ME/kg; 328 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBER loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.