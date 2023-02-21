Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Gastrointestinal High Fiber Loaf In Sauce Wet Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

24 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HIGH FIBER

A fiber-rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.

ADEQUATE ENERGY

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

