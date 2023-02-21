Canine Gastrointestinal loaf

Canine Gastrointestinal loaf

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Promotes digestive health and optimal stool quality with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics

HIGH CALORIE CONTENT

Allows dogs with lack of appetite to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Soft dog food texture is highly palatable to help satisfy decreased appetites

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025