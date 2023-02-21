Canine Gastrointestinal loaf
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Promotes digestive health and optimal stool quality with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics
HIGH CALORIE CONTENT
Allows dogs with lack of appetite to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Soft dog food texture is highly palatable to help satisfy decreased appetites
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, salmon, brewers rice, pork liver, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, taurine, carob bean gum, carrageenan, fish oil, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 75.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.08%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1077 kcal ME/kg; 415 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).