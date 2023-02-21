Gastrointestinal Low Fat + Hydrolyzed Protein Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
19.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
FIBER BALANCE
Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.
HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Hydrolyzed soy protein is highly digestible and supports long-term gastrointestinal health in dogs that may experience food responsive sensitivities.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Brewers rice flour, hydrolyzed soy protein, brewers rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil, vegetable oil, salt, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)23.0%, Crude Fat (min.)5.0%, Crude Fat (max.)9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.09%, Potassium (min.)0.54%, Sodium (min.)0.24%, Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3280 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 236 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYDROLYZED PROTEIN dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.