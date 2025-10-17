Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
FIBER BALANCE
Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, corn grits, corn meal, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, calcium carbonate, guar gum, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, glycine, citric acid, taurine, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)5.5%, Crude Fat (min.)1.31%, Crude Fat (max.)4%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%, Moisture (max.)76.2%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.04%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.10%, Vitamin E (min.)161 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)56 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 895 kcal ME/kg; 345 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT loaf is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.