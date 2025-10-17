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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Gastrointestinal Low Fat Loaf
Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat Loaf
Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat Loaf

Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

13.5 ozoz 13.5

12x13.5 ozoz 12x13.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

LOW FAT

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.

FIBER BALANCE

Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS