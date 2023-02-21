Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat loaf

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

LOW FAT CONTENT

Contains low fat content for dogs that have difficulties digesting or tolerating fat, while providing sufficient calories for their daily needs

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction

DOGS GI HEALTH

Helps manage GI health with Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA

PRODUCT DETAILS

