Canine Gastrointestinal Low Fat loaf
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 13.6oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
LOW FAT CONTENT
Contains low fat content for dogs that have difficulties digesting or tolerating fat, while providing sufficient calories for their daily needs
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction
DOGS GI HEALTH
Helps manage GI health with Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, corn grits, corn meal, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, calcium carbonate, natural flavors, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, potassium citrate, vegetable oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, fish oil, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.43%, Crude Fat (max.)3.75%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 76.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.02%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 910 kcal ME/kg; 350 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).