Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5lb
3.3lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
FIBER BALANCE
Adapted fiber level to provide appropriate energy levels for weight maintenance despite fat restriction.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, barley, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pork digest, pea fiber, chicken fat, powdered psyllium seed husk, salt, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), taurine.
Crude Protein (min.)20.0%, Crude Fat (min.)5.0%, Crude Fat (max.)9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)4.7%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.08%, Potassium (min.)0.54%, Sodium (min.)0.33%, Vitamin E (min.)280 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3203 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 263 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT SMALL DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.