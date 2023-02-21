Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy ultra soft mousse in sauce

Canine Gastrointestinal Puppy ultra soft mousse in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

12 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Adapted texture

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025