Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
22lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRECISE NUTRITION
Helps support gastrointestinal and dermatological health with hydrolyzed protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides that can be absorbed in the digestive tract
OPTIMAL GROWTH
Formulated to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies with a highly palatable formula and adapted kibble size for smaller jaws
PROACTIVE SUPPORT
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and enriched with EPA + DHA fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and digestion
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Veterinary-exclusive formula clinically proven to promote GI and dermatological health
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet HP Puppy Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula designed for puppies with a food sensitivity
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3824 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 375 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Calcium (min.) 1.1%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.2%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%. * not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, fish oil, sodium aluminosilicate, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, choline chloride, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, L-Threonine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
ROYAL CANIN® Canine HYDROLYZED PROTEIN PUPPY dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).