Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Sizes available

22lb

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRECISE NUTRITION

Helps support gastrointestinal and dermatological health with hydrolyzed protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides that can be absorbed in the digestive tract

OPTIMAL GROWTH

Formulated to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies with a highly palatable formula and adapted kibble size for smaller jaws

PROACTIVE SUPPORT

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and enriched with EPA + DHA fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and digestion

CLINICALLY PROVEN

Veterinary-exclusive formula clinically proven to promote GI and dermatological health

