Canine Mature Consult Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Mature Consult Large Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for large mature dogs over 55 lb that are 5 years and older.
Sizes available
28.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY SUPPORT
Contains an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in mature dogs
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Specially balanced amino acids help preserve lean muscle mass as large mature dogs age
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Precise nutrients provide bone and joint support in aging large dogs
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-arginine, salt, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, L-lysine, L-tryptophan, L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], lecithin, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.25%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.)0.28%, Phosphorus (max.)0.77%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 561 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 7.2 mg/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.) 4.43 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 739 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3522 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 321 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).