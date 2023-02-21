Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Mature Consult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Mature Consult Large Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for large mature dogs over 55 lb that are 5 years and older.

Sizes available

28.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY SUPPORT

Contains an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in mature dogs

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

Specially balanced amino acids help preserve lean muscle mass as large mature dogs age

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Precise nutrients provide bone and joint support in aging large dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS

