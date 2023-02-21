Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Mature Consult loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Vitality and brain health

Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

Muscle mass support

A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.

Skin and coat

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image