Canine Renal Support A
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support A is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs to support kidney health
Sizes available
6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry dog food formula to reduce meal volume
A = AROMATIC
Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with rectangular-shaped kibble
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, wheat gluten, fish oil, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-tryptophan, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 16.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.4%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3868 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).